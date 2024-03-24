Vijay Varma makes huge revelation about how his love story started with Tamannaah Bhatia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma worked together in Lust Stories 2

Bollywood couples Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Both are often seen together in many events. Regarding the relationship of this couple, it is often heard that both of them started dating each other during the shooting of Netflix film Lust Stories 2. However, now Vijay Verma opened up about his relationship with Tamannaah. The Murder Mubarak actor said that both of them did not start dating during the shooting of the film. The actor has spoken openly about his relationship in an interview and told how both of them started dating each other.

How Vijay and Tamannaah's love story started

While talking to Tanmay Bhatt on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Vijay said that they both did not start dating during the shooting of Lust Stories 2. "We wanted to have a wrap-up party and only 4 people came. I feel like that day I told her I wanted to hang out with you. After that, it took 20-25 days for our first date.

Tamannaah had said this about her relationship with Vijay

Earlier, Tamanna also spoke openly about her relationship in an interview given to Film Campion. The actor had said at that time that the bonding between Vijay and her was quite natural. "He is someone I care about a lot. That's my happy place," said Tamannaah.

The couple took the entertainment buffs by surprise when they a video of them went viral on social media. Later, Vijay and Tamannaah didn't play under the bush and accepted their relationship in the media. Moreover, now they have become one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Vijay-Tamannaah's work front

Talking about Vijay Verma's work front, the actor was last seen in Murder Mubarak. Now he will soon be seen in Mirzapur 3. Meanwhile, Tamannaah has Aranmai 4 and Veda in the pipeline.

