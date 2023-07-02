VD18: Varun Dhawan's upcoming Hindi film with Atlee; actor reveals the release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan' s project with Atlee

After much anticipation and waiting Varun Dhawan is finally joining hands with Jawan director Atlee for his next Hindi big film. The actor will start shooting for Atlee’s film in early August.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and unveiled the release date of VD18 and the much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. Varun Dhawan, a renowned actor who is known for his versatility and vigor, expressed his excitement for this new endeavor alongside Atlee and producer Murad Khetani.

The makers of the film, Cine 1 Studios too shared the release date of the film, Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees.

Filmmaker Atlee is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan which will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. Jawan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7. Fans are excited and eagerly waiting to witness another cinematic masterpiece from the talented director.

Whereas Varun Dhawan has Citadel India opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline. Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will premiere on Amazon Prime. Bawaal is the first Indian movie that is set to have its premiere in Paris since it also plays an important part in the film.

