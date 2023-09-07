Varun Dhawan injures his leg during Atlee's VD18 shoot, shares health update; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Indian version of Citadel.

Actor Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury in his right leg on the set of an under-production film.

The Bawaal actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, where he can be seen informing his fans about the injury and taking an ice therapy.

"I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment," Varun says in the video, in which he can be seen treating his leg in an ice water bath.

Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOVarun Dhawan shared a video for fans informing about his leg injury.

While the actor didn't reveal the name of the project, he is reportedly shooting for an action entertainer from Jawan director Atlee Kumar's production banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil movie Kee. It is scheduled to be released on May 31 next year.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, best known for Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee.

Varun Dhawan's other projects

The 36-year-old actor will be in the Indian version of action-thriller series Citadel. It will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, Emma Canning and Raimundo Querido. He also has a Anurag Singh's directorial Sanki alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from these, he will also be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Neelam Kothari in Call Me Bae. He also has a cameo appearance in the second installment of Stree.

(With Inputs from PTI)

