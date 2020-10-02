Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARAD MALHOTRA TV actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Popular actor Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for Coronavirus. He is currently in-home quarantine. His wife, Ripci Bhatia, however, has tested negative. The actor is showing mild symptoms and is under medical supervision.

He said, "They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms and thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger."

Sharad enjoys a massive fan following and is currently seen as Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller "Naagin 5".

We wish him a speedy recovery.

