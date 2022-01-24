Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TASLIMA NASREEN, IG/JONASBROTHER 'Nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas': Taslima Nasreen clarifies her tweets criticizing surrogacy

Popular activist Taslima Nasreen's tweet criticising surrogacy which came right after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their newborn created a storm on social media. She was criticized for being insensitive and her tweet wasn't taken in good taste. Now, she has issued a clarification and mentioned that her tweets were not directed towards Priyanka and Nick. She wrote, "My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple."

In another tweet, she added, "Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits."

Taslima's tweets that invited controversy mentioned, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego. How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" (sic)

Priyanka Chopra, who married pop star Nick Jonas in 2018, recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby. Priyanka said on the photo-sharing platform: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

On the work front, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

