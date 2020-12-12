Swara Bhasker responds to Twitter user challenging her, Diljit Dosanjh, Mika, Ammy to a debate on farm bills

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER/DILJIT DOSANJH Swara Bhasker responds to Twitter user challenging her, Diljit, Mika, Ammy to a debate on farm bills

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Saturday reacted to a Twitter user who challenged her, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, actor-singer Ammy Virk and singer Mika Singh to a debate on the new farm laws that have resulted in a massive farmers’ protest.

"Challenging @diljitdosanjh @ReallySwara @AmmyVirk and @MikaSingh to have a virtual debate with me on Farm bills. You all can take 4 days to study the bills and prepare. Hai dum?,” wrote the Twitter user, by the name of 'desi mojito'.

Reacing to the tweet, Swara called it 'foolishness' as she advised the user to go and convince the protesting farmers about the farm bills and its benefits, instead of trying to explain the same to her and others.

“This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it’s benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It’s not that hard! Why don’t u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers?,” she wrote.

Notably, farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

Meanwhile, Swara has been tweeting in support of the protesting farmers and has also criticised the use of water cannons to disperse them. In fact other celebs including Diljit, Ammy and Mika have extended their support to the protesting farmers.

On the work front, up next for her is ‘Sheer Qorma’, a same-sex love story helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. While, last week, she saw the release of her Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which she plays a woman who gives up a cushy life to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.