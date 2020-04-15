Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali scared after staff member tests coronavirus positive

The widespread fear of coronavirus has left people in worry. Everyone is practicing social distancing which has become the need of the hour and in the wake of the same many have given their staff and the house-helps a break. However, what happened with jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali have left her family scared. Farah happens to be the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She and her family members are now practicing self-isolation when they came to know about their in-house staff being diagnosed with COVID-19. Farah also revealed that they have moved the coronavirus positive staff to a facility while every other member of the family have got themselves checked and tested.

Taking to Twitter, Farah wrote, "COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass."

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Further, she wrote, "Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray."

Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go👏 @AUThackeray 🤗 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

As soon as she tweeted about the same, many celebrities showed their concern to Farah. Look how Pooja Bedi, Sophie Choudry and others reacted:

Pooja wrote, "Everyone will said through it brilliantly… stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes. This too shall pass. !!! (sic)."

Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.💕💕💕💕💕 This too shall pass. !!! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2020

While Sophie tweeted, "Hope you are all ok love (sic)."

Stay safe n healthy ... — RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) April 14, 2020

Stay Safe! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 14, 2020

Take care Farah!!! I am sure all will be ok. Yes, this too shall pass :) — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) April 14, 2020

Be well. Here for you, whenever you want pick up the phone and call ! — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Farah’s sister Sussanne has temporarily moved in with her husband Hrithik Roshan to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He announced about the same through an Instagram post and wrote, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns."

