Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on Raksha Bandhan: 'Will see you the other side, Bhai'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for him, saying the pain of losing him just keeps growing deeper, with every passing day.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta took to photo-sharing platform and shared a video montage with unseen photos of Sushant with the family. Remembering the actor, in the Reel video, Shweta is pointing at the adorable childhood photos of them in an album, wherein she can be seen tying rakhi to Sushant.

In the video, Shweta is seen saying: "Hame hamesha Gudia-Gulshan bulaya jata tha ghar me. Kabhi bhi kuch bhi karna hai to saath me milke ham karte the."

She wrote a long note along with the video: "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nah gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi."

"The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can't. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love Gudia Di," added Shweta.

Sushant was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his room in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

