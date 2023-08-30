Amit Sadh's epic 1,500 km bike expedition reaches New Delhi, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amit Sadh's 1,500 km bike journey

Amit Sadh, the actor renowned for his work in 'Jeet Ki Zid', 'Avrodh', and 'Breathe', has captured the nation's attention with his remarkable bike expedition. This journey spanned nearly 1,500 kilometers, encompassing a route from Balasior to Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and finally Delhi. In the spirit of celebrating Indian culture and the serenity of its landscapes, Amit Sadh embarked on this adventure.

The 40-year-old actor hosted a press conference to share insights into his bike trip, shedding light on the importance of biking and how it played a pivotal role in transforming his life. He expressed the challenges faced during the Jaipur to Delhi leg of the journey, emphasising the rugged terrain and demanding roads.

The actor on Tuesday shared a picture of himself riding a bike along with a long note sharing experience of his night staying in Jodhpur. He wrote, ''Last night in #Jodhpur was beautiful, spending time with family and friends, eating amazing food and lots of laughter. The warm Welcome we received was heartwarming, adding to the joy of the evening. Dumping a few of the best pictures from the ride till now - capturing memories that will last a lifetime. Hope you all like it, and here's to more adventures and laughter ahead!''

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Amit Sadh shared, "This expedition has been an experience like no other. Jaipur to Delhi was a challenging ride, but every moment on this journey has been a testament to the beauty of India and the warmth of its people. I'm overwhelmed by the love and support I've received throughout, and this reinforces my belief in the unity and diversity of our incredible nation."

Amit Sadh on work front

The 'Kai Po Che' actor will next be seen in Shilpa Shetty Kundra-led film titled 'Sukhee'. The film will revolve around a Punjabi housewife, who is fed up of her everyday life, goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. The film will also star Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal in key roles.

