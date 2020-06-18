Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone enjoys California sun and fresh air, shares pic

Sunny Leone took time out to soak in some California sun and breathe fresh air. Sunny, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace. "Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!" she captioned the image.

On Wednesday, Sunny had shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Revealing the reason why she and family left for the US amid the lockdown, Sunny Leone in a recent interview with Times of India said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,”.

"I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she further added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage