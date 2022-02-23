'Love u loads champ..': Sonu Sood pens heart-warming birthday wish for son Ayaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood has two sons, Eshaan and Ayaan

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood wished his 'champ' Ayaan Sood on his birthday with a heart-warming picture, capturing the father-son bond, on Wednesday (February 23). The actor took to his Instagram handle to post an endearing picture of him carrying his younger born on his back and wrote, "Happy birthday my Hero @ayaansoood. love u loads champ." He added heart emojis to the caption.

Take a look:

Choreographer Farah Khan, author Meena Iyer and others too wished the youngest member of the Sood family in the comments section. Farah wrote, "Awwwww happy birthday to ur boy." Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia said, "Happy birthday." Deepti Bhatnagar commented, "Happy birthday handsome Ayaan keep shining."

Sonu has an elder son, Eshaan with his wife Sonali. The actor often share videos and pictures with his sons on social media platforms. Just like him, his elder son Eshaan is also a fitness junkie.

Eshaan on Father's Day shared a throwback picture with his dear dad.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film 'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. The film is releasing in theatres on June 10. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

