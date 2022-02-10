Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAYDUTT Prithviraj: First character posters of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt & Sonu Sood out. Seen yet?

It's time to mark our calendars as Akshay Kumar's much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj' is all set to hit theatres on June 10 this year. Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the good news along with a character motion poster of himself. Alongside he wrote, "The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Well, not just him, but the character posters of others were also introduced to the fans today. Thanks to Sanjay Dutt (Kaka Kanha) who treated everyone with the first look posters of not just himself but also Manushi Chhillar (Princess Sanyogita) and Sonu Sood (Chand Vardai).

Sharing his poster, Sanjay Dutt wrote, 'A warrior whose heroic journey is timeless. Honoured to be Kaka Kanha. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June." Along with the poster of Manushi, the actor wrote in the caption, "Princess Sanyogita, who compassionately fought for what she believed in. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen on 10th June."

Sonu Sood's poster was captioned, 'His name is immemorial, he is Chand Vardai. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Don't miss Akshay's first look;

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 21 but got postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron in the country. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.