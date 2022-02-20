Roadies 18: Raghu-Rajiv to return with Sonu Sood after Rannvijay Singha's exit from the show? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANNVIJAYSINGHA/REALRAGHURAJIV Raghu-Rajiv to return with Sonu Sood on Roadies 18?

Roadies 18 hosted by Sonu Sood is all set to hit your television screens. However, the news of Rannvijay Singha from the season left not just the fans but also co-judges emotional. For those unversed, not just Singha but also other gang leaders including-- Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar are also not a part of Roadies season 18. For those unversed, Rannvijay was linked to the show ever since the first season while for Nikhil, he came along during the third or fourth season. Speaking about Raftaar and Neha, they joined the show in the year 2018 and 2016 respectively. While many are still not over the shocking news of their quitting, another report of Raghu & Rajiv making a comeback has started creating buzz.

Talking about the same, a report in Bollywoodlife said, "There's a strong buzz that the original founders of Roadies, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, will be making their comeback. It'll mark Sonu Sood's first foray into hosting a TV show, but as popular as he is with the audience, it remains to be seen how he's accepted in place of Rannvijay, given the insane fan-following the latter enjoyed among Roadies enthusiasts."

Well, it is still not confirmed whether the two of them will be associated with the adventure-reality show or not. For those unversed, Roadies happens to be the brainchild of Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman.

While for Nikhil, he confirmed his exit in an interview with Indian Express where he said that he will really miss the atmosphere, challenges and conversations with his fellow gang leaders as also his bond with the entire crew, which has perennially been supportive. Speaking about Raftaar, he said that he already plans of saying goodbye to the show this time because of his lineup of projects.

Meanwhile, Sonu recently shared a video of himself and amped up the excitement as he wrote, "A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind!"

Roadies season 18 will air on MTV very soon.