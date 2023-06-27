Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor to attend UK-India week.

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no denying this fact. The actress is one of the most well-known and loved actresses in Bollywood. But these days she is away from the silver screen ever since she stepped into motherhood. The actress is currently spending all her quality time with her son Vayu and husband Anand Ahuja in London and keeps sharing glimpses of her fun time with her son. And now she is grabbing eyeballs yet again as she has been invited by the Prime Minister of the UK for his reception to celebrate UK-India week this year.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, for his upcoming reception on the occasion of UK-India Week 2023. Sonam lives in London with her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu and will be attending on behalf of India. Previously, Sonam was invited to King Charles III's coronation concert, where she delivered a spoken word performance.

She will be seen at the reception which will take place at the PM's official residence and office on 10 Downing Street. The celebration is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London. Sonam will be attending the reception on Wednesday and will talk about India and its cultural influence across the globe.

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event. The weeklong program intends to honor and strengthen the longstanding partnership between UK and India by providing a platform to talk about crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation among others for progress and harmony.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look was revealed recently, and it got her fans quite excited. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in the UK. Blind is all set to premiere on OTT platform Jio Cinemas on July 7.

