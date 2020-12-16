Image Source : PR FETCHED Sikandar Kher on success of Mum Bhai: As an actor, giving auditions is a part of my job

ALTBalaji & ZEE5's recently released Mum Bhai has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since the series has been dropped on the leading OTT platforms. Apart from the stylish setting of the '90s, the one factor that has won the hearts of the fans is the enthralling characters of the show. Needless to say, audiences are loving the look of Sikandar Kher, who plays Rama Shetty, a criminal and on-screen best friend of the protagonist, Angad Bedi, a cop. Depicting the underworld era, the narrative of the show revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, and has become an instant success!

But did you know that Sikandar Kher was almost not cast for the role of Rama Shetty?. Kher recently revealed that the makers of the show had almost selected someone else for the show. "I gave the audition for the show and did not receive any confirmation for a long time. Much later, Apoorva Lakhia, a dear friend and one of the creators of the show, called to ask why I did not inform him about the audition. I didn't want anyone to refer me for the role or call people to zero down on me for the role. They had almost selected someone else for the role, but later chose me for Rama."

Speaking about giving auditions for shows, Sikandar said, "I am an actor, and it is a part of my job to give auditions. Much bigger actors in Hollywood are called for auditions, and they do it graciously. The same goes with me, if I get direct calls for the role and I like the role, I accept the offer, or else, I have no problem in auditioning for the same."

Streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, Mum Bhai is a crime drama that dives into the Mumbai underworld. The narrative revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai's underbelly from the late eighties to early 2000.