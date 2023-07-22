Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy romantic dinner date in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's date night in Delhi

Bollywood's 'oh so romantic' newlyweds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never disappoint us when it comes to dishing out some cute couple goals. The lovebirds who delight netizens every time they post mushy pictures with each other, Sidharth and Kiara are going viral on social media for their dinner date.

The photos from their dinner date surfaced on one of the fan pages. In the photos, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen posing with the restaurant staff. In the now-viral photos, Sidharth is seen in a casual avatar, a simple white t-shirt and black bottoms, his beautiful better half, Kiara Advani can be seen in a chic yet comfy yet beige bottom wear, which appeared like a skirt and a V-neck off white vest like top.

As usual, the fans are going gaga over Sid and Kiara. They have flooded the comments sections with lovely comments and emojis. Reacting to Sidharth and Kiara's viral photos, a fan wrote, "They both look amazing together". "Most beautiful couple", another one commented. "A calm and beautiful couple..", wrote another user with a heart emoji. "#Sidkiara power couple", read another comment. "Sid is looking dashing", wrote one of Sidharth's fans with fire and heart-eye emoji. "Favorites", read one of the many comments.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who had tied the knot at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year.

Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Pushpa star, Rashmika Mandanna, will next be seen in Yodha, in which he will play a soldier again. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's highly awaited web series, Indian Police Force. Whereas, Kiara Advani who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in her kitty.

