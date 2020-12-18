'Shine On, My Sunflower': Newlywed Chaitanya JV pens aww-dorable birthday wish for wifey Niharika Konidela

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAITANYA JV/NIHARIKA KONIDEL Chaitanya JV pens aww-dorable birthday wish for wifey Niharika Konidela

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela turned 27 on Friday, just a few days after her wedding to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV. On Niharika's special day, an aww-dorable wish arrived from her husband on social media. Chaitanya posted a recent photograph of themselves with a sweet note, in which he addressed Niharika as his sunflower. The beloved Tollywood couple tied the knot in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 9, this year.

Wishing Niharika, Chaitanya wrote: "Happy Birthday, Love. May your birthday be as happy as you always make me. Shine on, my sunflower." The picture featured Niharika resting her head on her husband's chest.

Reacted to the birthday wish with a heart, Niharika commented: "Thank you so much, cutie!"

On the other hand, Nikarika's dad penned a heartfelt note for his daughter on her birthday, saying "Dear Niha..For a Man who don't believe in God ..Your presence in my life made me believe in Angels...! Being the best in your eyes is what i will always fight for.,Being able to make you smile more is what I will retreat for.! On contrary to what people think this marriage bought us even closer and made me realise that my love for you is Extremer than what i thought was Extreme for me...! Happy Birthday Nanna... @niharikakonidela Love.Always..-Daddu"

Niharika and Chaitanya had a grand wedding in Udaipur. Their wedding was no less than a gala affair as the biggies of the industry including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and Sai Dharam among others were all there in attendance. The couple got married in the traditional South Indian way and the bride wore all-golden zari saree while the groom opted for a golden sherwani.

Earlier, Niharika shared a cute picture from her wedding ceremony and wrote "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi chay."

The bride's father Nagendra Babu, on his daughter's big day shared an emotional post on Instagram and shared a picture as well.

The post read, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."