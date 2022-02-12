Shibani Dandekar's latest post hints at her upcoming wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar

The latest social media post from actor-singer Shibani Dandekar seems to have a hint at her upcoming rumoured wedding to Farhan Akhtar. Shibani took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of her in which she could be seen all snuggled up and sleeping on a couch that seemed to be at an airport's waiting lounge. In the caption, she wrote, "Exhausted but Excited!" What apparently discreetly hinted at her upcoming wedding was cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur's comment on her post. He wrote, "I am excited to be exhausted next weekend."

This might have been a hint at Farhan and Shibani's reported date of marriage, February 21. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars. Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar had confirmed the news of their wedding.

Confirming to Bombay Times, he said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

He further said, "Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Talking about her daughter-in-law to be Shibani, Akhtar said, "She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great."

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters Shakya and Akira.

-with ANI inputs