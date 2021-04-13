Shanaya Kapoor shares video with only enemy she cannot live without. Guess who?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor can't live without her THIS enemy. Guess who?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Tuesday introduced her fans and followers to her enemy without whom she cannot live. Will you like to guess who that person is? Shanaya shared an adorable video with her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor. In the video clip, Shanaya is seen teasing her brother, and shy Jahaan covers his face. She captioned it, "The only enemy I can't live without," with a heart emoji.

Shanaya often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram with brother Jehaan. Sharing a throwback picture followed with a recent video, Shanaya wrote, "then & now#tomtomyjerry." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actresses Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emoticons in the comments sections.

On March 22, Karan Johar announced that he will be launching Shanaya Kapoor. He also sahred that Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

The director took to his Twitter handle and shared an introductory video of Shanaya, along with the tweet, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.