Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAKTI KAPOOR Shakti Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Shraddha Kapoor's marriage with Rohan Shrestha

Actor Shakti Kapoor has rubbished rumours about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor's marriage with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. He said that the actress is "very busy". Shraddha, who was in 'Haider' and 'Half-Girlfriend', is now shooting for the as-yet-unnamed Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor (he's making his acting debut) and Dimple Kapadia. But she has been in the news of late more because of the rumours of her impending marriage.

Talking about the rumoured couple, they have known each other since school days and share some common friends. The two have also collaborated for a magazine photoshoot earlier.

Shakti Kapoor put the rumours to rest with his response to a query, "No one is getting married!" the ultimate Bollywood baddie said with a laugh. He blamed the "free time" on people's hands for the circulation of the "fake news".

Kapoor said: "In the time of Corona everybody has time, so these rumours are going to circulate." Being a father, does such talk affect him in any way? "I have been in this industry for more than 40 years, so I don't care. Neither does Shraddha, nor does her mother and brother."

He added: "Nobody is getting married and Shraddha is very busy. She is going to be busy for the next few years."

Recently, in an interview with India.com, Shraddha's cousin Priyaank Sharma and his mother Padmini Kolhapure spilled beans about the rumoured couple's wedding plans.

"I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (What should I say). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!" said Priyaank when asked about Shraddha's wedding plans. Whereas Priyaank Sharma's mother and Sharddha's aunt Padmini Kolhapure, who is also a veteran actress, said: "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi."

Shraddha made her debut in the 2010 film 'Teen Patti'. She earned her share of the spotlight with the blockbuster 'Aashiqui 2'. Incidentally, Rohan Shrestha is also a second-generation Bollywood lensman, being the son of the famous Rakesh Shrestha. On the work front, Shraddha is currently working on Luv Ranjan's next, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's upcoming film "Chaalbaaz In London".

Also read: Shruti Haasan's 'first-ever modelling gig' at age of 17 will leave you impressed; see pics

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit "Chaalbaaz", which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

-with IANS inputs