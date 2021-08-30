Shruti Haasan's 'first-ever modelling gig' at age of 17 will leave you impressed; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan's first-ever modeling gig at age of 17 will leave you impressed; see pics

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few images from her first-ever modelling gig. Alongside the pictures, she revealed that she was only 17 when she tried her hand at modelling. "When I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17 ! I look a bit... and a bit... but that's like life isn't it. I've always loved working and growing, even sideways.. #memories #flashback," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

In the photographs, Shruti looks unrecognisable but breathtakingly beautiful. In one of the pics, Shruti is seen smiling while posing against the backdrop of a sea. The actress can be seen posing effortlessly and is oozing confidence in each of the pictures. The first picture will remind you of the time when short Kurtas were in fashion. Shruti was wearing a white kurta with red detailing on it. She paired it with a choker necklace. In the second photo, Shruti is seen smiling while posing against the backdrop of a sea. In the third the actress looks refreshing as she poses in a red kurta and blue jeans while in the fourth one she is wearing a black top with a white skirt.

Shruti's modelling images have garnered a lot of likes and comments. "You look so good," a fan commented. "Beautiful pictures," another one wrote.

A few days back, the actress had treated her fans with another throwback picture from her photoshoot. Sharing the picture of 21-year-old Shruti, she wrote, "What was I thinking ?!! found this from when I was 21 and basically thought anything goes -wait does that mean I still haven’t grown up ???"

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's childhood throwback picture from her first photoshoot will melt your heart

Shruti, daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, made her Bollywood debut with 'Luck' in 2009. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupathi. She will soon be seen in the Prabhas-starrer "Salaar", which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. She also has a Hindi web series in the pipeline.

-with ANI inputs