SRK's epic reply when asked 'Gauri is more talented than you' | WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan of Bollywood, is not only known for his acting skills and good looks, he is often praised and hailed for his quick-witted answers. The Jawan star regularly holds 'AskSRK' sessions on X where he interacts with his fans and takes jibes at trolls with his witty answers. Now, a video of the superstar is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen reacting to a question when one person at an event says ''Gauri is more talented than you.''

On this, SRK sarcastically replies, ''I’m better-looking than you, bro.'' The actor smilingly again said, ''Looks do everything. Who needs talent when you look like me.''

However, the video is a couple of months old and is from the book launch event of his wife Gauri Khan. The book is titled 'My Life In Design'. The actor was present at the event as a guest and to support his partner.

Watch the viral video:

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

SRK's latest offering Jawan is still running successfully in cinemas even after 37 days of its theatrical release. The film has also become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with a gross collection of over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. Jawan was Shah Rukh Khan's second mega-blockbuster of the year after Pathaan.

Apart from these, the actor has one more film lined up for release in 2023 titled Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, and Satish Shah. Vicky Kaushal will reportedly have a cameo in the upcoming film.

