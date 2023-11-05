'From your lips to...': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Kajol's birthday wish for him wins heart | See here

Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2. The star is now replying to his birthday wishes on Twitter and his response to Kajol's wish is winning hearts on social media. Check here.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2023 7:40 IST
Shah Rukh Khan birthday
Image Source : PINTEREST Actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most-loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. From Baazigar to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge to Dilwale, the duo has garnered a sea of fans over the years and has captivated generations with their chemistry. SRK recently celebrated his birthday and received an adorable birthday wish from Kajol. 

Kajol shared an unseen photo of her with Shah Rukh Khan wherein they can be seen laughing out loud. She wrote, "Wish u a Supercalifrangilistic year ahead … I know it’s gonna be a good one." SRK, who is now replying to all his birthday wishes on Twitter, responded to Kajol's tweet and wrote, "From your lips to God’s ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u." 

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here: 

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet, fans went bananas and reacted to it. One fan wrote, "In my head they’re married." Another fan tweeted, "The best romantic couple during my childhood." 

"Was waiting for this one reply. The joy of Raj and Simran tweeting to each other makes the heart of 90s kid in me filled with joy. Please do a film together," the third fan tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

The King of Bollywood turned 58 on November 2. Just like every year, the star greeted thousands of his fans who gathered outside Mannat at midnight. SRK extended his arms and thanked all his fans from his balcony with his iconic pose. 

Watch the viral video here: 

Shah Rukh Khan, who gave two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan this year, is now gearing up for his next big project with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. The star released the teaser of the film on his birthday. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK with Hirani and Taapsee Pannu. 

Also Read: Dunki new poster out: Shah Rukh Khan leads the journey for Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others

