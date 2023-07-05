Sana Khan welcomes a baby boy; pens an adorable post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sana Khan welcomes her baby boy.

Sana Khan has embraced motherhood as she welcomed the arrival of her baby boy. She took to Instagram and shared a cute video announcing the arrival of the first child. In the video can be seen the tiny hands of their newborn baby. Further in the video, they thanked God with a note and expressed how he blessed them with a baby boy.

The doting parents, Sana and Anas also expressed their gratitude and called their son Allah Ki Aamanat. Along with the video, she wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves of our Baby. Allah ki Aamanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah Khair everyone for your love n duas that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours”.

Ever since Sana announced her pregnancy, her fans from her Bigg Boss days wanted to have a glimpse of her. The mom-to-be had flaunted her baby bump for the first time in public at Baba Siddique’s party. After leaving the acting world, Sana first time posing for the camera with her husband Anas.

For the unversed, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas, who is Surat based said Qubool hai in November 2020. Sana had even posted a lovely picture with her hubby on her Instagram handle. Alongside it, she had written, “Love each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in Jannah. Fabi ayyi ala re-rabbaekumma tokazzebaan. Which of the favors of your lord will u deny.”

Sana and Anas first met in 2017 in Mecca. Anas was introduced to her as an Islamic scholar. After getting married to Anas, Sana followed the spiritual path and decided to spread knowledge about her religion.

