Salman Khan shelves 'No Entry 2', know the shocking reason

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is currently hosting the famous show Bigg Boss season 16 has reportedly shelved the shoot for his upcoming project 'No Entry 2'. It is said that the actor got upset about the frequent problems emerging for the movie's shoot. Earlier it was also reported that Salman himself worked on the scripts of the movie with the director Anees Bazme.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, "Salman had his heart set on the film and wanted to make it". The report added that the actor had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee and felt it was amongst the funniest scripts he read in the last decade. However, the first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to a movie studio shutting its shop. Reportedly, the actor initially thought it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict. However, when he dug deep into the matter, the maze was a lot more complicated".

The report further stated, "Over and above the legal issues, the budget of the film was skyrocketing. The idea was to pay off everyone and acquire their rights. But when a list of stakeholders to be paid off was made, the amount extended beyond the stipulated budget. Ones around Salman felt that there was a strong possibility of third-party raising issues against the film once it goes on floors as the rights are very opaque and they may have to spend additional money if that happens".

As per the reports, Salman is very eager to do a comedy film, but circumstances are such that nothing is materializing. The report also added that Anees Bazmee has also moved on to making his superhero comedy. Salman is now reportedly on the lookout to find a new script to start work on from the month of January or February.

The Bhai Jaan of Bollywood has an interesting list of movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in 'Tiger 3', starring Katrina Kaif, and next in the pipeline is 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' slated to release on Eid next year. Salman Khan's movies are celebrated more like a festival in the country.

