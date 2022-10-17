Bigg Boss 16: 'Imlie' star Fahmaan Khan to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUMBUL_TOUQEER Sumbul Touqeer's Instagram post with Fahmaan Khan

There has been a lot of buzz in the media regarding Fahmaan Khan entering as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Television's much-loved couple, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan won hearts with their chemistry in the show 'Imlie'. They became a household name in the world of television after their stint in the show. Well, the actor has denied the rumors of entering the show as a wild card entry. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, he stated that he cannot stay locked in a house as he happens to be a very outdoor person.

The actor said, "After Imlie got over, I was approached for Bigg Boss, but currently I am not in a space to do the show. I do not want to get locked in the house for 60 days and not do anything at all. I am a very outdoor person and believe in going to work every day and do something productive". When asked if he is offered a wild card entry in the show, Khan shared, On being quizzed about entering as a wild card entry, Fahman said, "Even if I am offered a wild card entry, I won't take it up because I am not the right person right now to enter Bigg Boss. I will be able to entertain viewers only with my acting skills and not as myself in the house. I love playing characters and that's what I enjoy doing the most".

While Fahmaan will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show, fans started assuming that the actor might appear on Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming venture. One of the fans wrote, “OKAY!! Fahmaan Going To Promote His Upcoming Show On BigBoss 16 And Share Stage With Host Salmaan Khan, and Then Salman: Sumbul Apse Koyi Milne Aayea Hain… P.s Apni brilliant Friend Ko Milne Ke Liyeee, colors Ka Show hi Sign kar Liaa. Kya Baat Ha”. Another one wrote, "They were & they will always be closest to our heart no matter what so..!!.”

Fans are going crazy after their assumptions and have flooded social media with their witty tweets.

