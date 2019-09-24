Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Salman Khan clears the air about gifting flat to viral sensation Ranu Mondal

Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 13 pre-launch event opened up about the air about giving viral sensation Ranu Mondal a house and denied all such reports.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2019 9:10 IST
Representative News Image

Salman Khan clears the air about gifting flat to viral sensation Ranu Mondal

The pre-launch event of the much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 13 took place on September 23 at a Mumbai metro station. The event was graced by the host of the show Salman Khan during which he made quite a revelations about the show, theme, type of contestants and not to forget viral sensation Ranu Mondal. Sometime back there were reports abuzz that the superstar has given the lady a flat after getting impressed by her voice in the viral video where she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.

Salman Khan clears the air about the same and denied any such offer. When the actor was asked by IANS on the same he said, "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that."

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car.

Coming back to the reality show, it is all set to hit the Television screens from 29th September. Only celebrity contestants will be taking part in the show this time and the show will take place in Mumbai and not Lonavla.

