Salman Khan goes bald, fans speculate his new look is for Tiger 3 | WATCH

Post-Bigg Boss OTT 2, actor Salman Khan sported a new bald look as he stepped out of his home on Sunday night. Khan is prepping for his most-awaited release of 2023, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action-thriller will also star Katrina Kaif. Amid, the buzz around his film, Salman Khan went bald and was spotted attending a part in Mumbai.

Multiple pictures and videos of the actor are doing rounds on the internet and fans couldn't keep calm. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Khan can be seen arriving at the restaurant in his car and flaunting his new look. He looked dapper in a black shirt and pants. The Instagram handle also shared zoomed-in pictures of Khan.

Check out the videos and pictures here:

Soon after Salman Khan unveiled his new look, fans couldn't stop but flood the comment section. While a section of social media speculated that the new look is from his upcoming film Tiger 3, others swooned over his bald look. One user wrote, "Only Salman Bhai can pull out the crowd with this look." Another fan wrote, "Baal or bald, It’s his personality and swag that we love."

"We're back in the old classic cinema with this charismatic look and fiery masculine charisma from Sultan of Hearts Salman Khan," wrote the third fan.

For the Gen Zs who are unaware, Salman Khan rocked bald looks in two of his blockbuster films—Tere Naam and Sultan. In an interview with Indian Express earlier, the actor had revealed a surprising story behind his look in Tera Naam. He said he was shooting for another film when the producer of Tere Naam asked him to go bald for his character. He had a temperature one day and shaved his hair out of irritation.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is part of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

