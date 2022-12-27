Salman Khan's 57th birthday: Rajat Sharma & Ritu Dhawan join the star-studded celebrations in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan's 57th birthday

It's one big festival in B-Town today as it's superstar Salman Khan's birthday. People look forward to this day because many major industry personalities are anticipated to attend the party. India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan also attended Salman Khan's birthday party last night.

Celebrations at sister Arpita's house

Although every year Salman celebrates his birthday at his farm house in Panvel, this time Salman's sister and brother-in-law, Arpita and Aayush Sharma, hosted a big party at their home in Khar. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Tabu were seen at the party, which lasted almost the whole night. On this occasion, Salman's special friend from outside Bollywood and India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan, also came to congratulate him.

Shahrukh Khan also attended this birthday bash, which lasted until late at night. Some videos of Shahrukh and Salman are making a splash on social media. Apart from this, many celebs like Sangeeta Bijlani, Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Ritesh and Genelia, Sonakshi Sinha had a lot of fun at the party. Politician Baba Siddiqui and his son MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, were present on the occasion, along with Salman's family.

On this occasion, Salman Khan also came out to cut the cake with the paparazzi and pose with the guests.

