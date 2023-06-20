Sailing to Stardom: Kriti Sanon's acting chops dominate the silver screen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Sanon: A force to be reckoned with

Kriti Sanon, the talented and versatile actress, has made a mark in the Indian film industry with her outstanding performances. Since her debut in 2014, she has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of roles, proving her mettle and earning critical acclaim. Let's take a look at some of Kriti Sanon's best performances to date and delve into how she has honed her acting chops, making her one of the most promising actresses of her generation.



Heropanti (2014):

Kriti Sanon's performance in her debut film, 'Heropanti,' demonstrated her acting potential. The romantic action-drama, which was released in 2014, gave Kriti a platform to display her talent and leave an impression on the public. Her portrayal was praised for its natural ease and screen presence, with her expressive eyes and bright smile attracting audiences. Kriti had great chemistry with Tiger Shroff, and their on-screen chemistry was well-received.



Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017):

Kriti Sanon's breakout performance came in the romantic comedy film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi.' She portrayed the character of Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited and rebellious young woman from a small town. Kriti brought a natural charm to the role, perfectly expressing the essence of her character. Her performance was acclaimed for its sincerity, comic timing, and emotional depth, demonstrating her ability to carry a film.



Luka Chuppi (2019):

Kriti Sanon portrays Rashmi Trivedi in the romantic comedy 'Luka Chuppi,' a bold and independent woman who questions societal norms. Kriti's performance was praised for its confidence and spontaneity, as she seamlessly mixed humour and touching scenes. Her chemistry with co-star Kartik Aaryan was praised, contributing to the film's success.



Mimi (2021):

'Mimi' marked a significant milestone in Kriti Sanon's career, as she delved into a complex and emotionally taxing role. Playing the titular character, a surrogate mother, Kriti displayed remarkable range and maturity in her performance. She convincingly portrayed the emotional rollercoaster Mimi experiences, showing her progress as an actor. Kriti's subtle performance gained her considerable praise and cemented her reputation as a talented performer.



Panipat (2019):

In the historical period drama 'Panipat,' Kriti Sanon potrayed the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Kriti's performance showcased her ability to inhabit a character from a bygone age convincingly. She depicted Parvati Bai's power, resilience, and vulnerability with exceptional skill, receiving praise for her portrayal of a royal woman coping with the trials of war.



Adipurush (2023):

Kriti Sanon's portrayal of Sita in Adipurush is winning over audiences and reviewers alike. Kriti has not only established her acting skills yet again with Om Raut's magnum opus, but she has also catapulted herself into the major league of actresses. Her performance reinforces the fact that she has always proven her range with powerful and nuanced performances.



Kriti Sanon's career in the film industry has been defined by constant growth and noticeable progress in her acting abilities. She has worked hard to perfect her craft, polishing her skills with each endeavour. Kriti has a wide range, skillfully shifting between genres and exploring varied characters.

