When Raveena Tandon was pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' sets

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon went down memory lane and recalled some moments while shooting for the comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna' with superstar Aamir Khan. In an upcoming 'Top 8 contestants special' episode of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Raveena will appear as a special guest. While each contestant impressed the Bollywood actress through their performances, it was Sharad's rendition of 'Ello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye' and 'Kitna Haseen Chehra' that left Raveena mesmerised. Raveena also got nostalgic and revealed how Aamir played a hilarious prank on her during 'Andaz Apna Apna' shoot and how she got back at him.

Raveena revealed: "I still remember, Aamir and I were shooting on a horse carriage for Andaz Apna Apna. It was a really fun sequence, however, little did I know that the whole unit along with Aamir is planning to pull a prank on me. We were sitting inside the carriage and Aamir was standing behind me while I was getting my makeup done. He asked for a cup of tea and suddenly, I see this hot cup of tea falling from his hand and coming in my direction. I got scared and I immediately tried to duck, only to realise that it was a prank. The cup was empty, and it was tied to the plate through a thread."

"While everyone had a laugh at my expense, I was no less. I gave it back to Aamir during the same sequence. At that time, there were no vanity vans, so Aamir had to walk quite a while to use the washroom," she added.

Narrating further, she said "While he was away, due to the weather conditions, our director Rajkumar Santoshi Ji told us to pack up for the day. However, I requested master Saroj ji to give Aamir a difficult step and make him practice that step inside the carriage. He did what was instructed, but soon he realised that I was relaxing, and he was the only one practising. He came to know after 30 minutes that he was pranked. Every time I think of it, it brings a smile to my face even today.