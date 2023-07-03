Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passes away at the age of 19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Robert De Niro's grandson dies at the age of 19.

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro has died at the age of 19. Drena De Diro, Rodriguez’s mother, and daughter of Robert De Niro and his first wife Diahnne Abbott took to Instagram to announce the death.

She wrote in the post, “My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby. I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy”.

Among the names sharing condolences in his mother’s comment section was the director Lee Daniels, who wrote Drena may GOD keep you in his arms” and the actor Rosie Perez, who wrote: Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you!! I love you too much!”

Naomi Campbell also shared her condolences writing, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss… I love you, always here for you”.

The exact circumstances surrounding Leandro’s untimely passing have not been disclosed. The father Carlos Mare had not made any comment, although he posted an image of a black square on Instagram, without adding any words.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was an aspiring actor and director.

For the unversed, Rodriguez and Drena De Niro played mother-son duo Paulette Stone and Leo Stone in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 film A Star is Born. They also appeared together in the 2005 film The Collection and the 2018 film Cabaret Maxime.

