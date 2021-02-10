Ranveer Singh has special gift for 'jiju' Nick Jonas; Guess what?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, NICK JONAS Ranveer Singh has special gift for 'jiju' Nick Jonas

After jiju's Dolle-Sholle, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has something interesting for his jiju Nick Jonas. He has shared a picture of a special Nutella jar with Nick's face and name printed on it. Ranveer, who is the most fun-loving actor, shares an amazing bond with his Gunday co-star Priyanka Chopra's husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the special Nutella Jar for Nick and in a hilarious way revealed that a special consignment is coming Nick's way.

Sharing a picture of himself posing with the jar, Ranveer wrote, "Khaas apne jiju ke liye! @nickjonas. Special consignment coming your way..."

Earlier, the two of them bonded over the Nutella post. Nick reacted to a video about a contest shared by Ranveer. Nick had commented, “So what are the prizes?!” He had further written, “I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.”

Take a look:

We have often seen Ranveer Singh indulging in a social media banter. Recently, Nick took to Instagram to share a workout video with a TikTok music playing in the background. This caught the attention of Padmaavat actor who replied with a 'desi' comment on the post, that read, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle."

Nick's workout video was captioned, "Let’s get it!"

Have a look:

On a related note, Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra played siblings in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do, while they played couples in films Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka was also featured in a special dance song, titled 'Ram Chahe Leela', in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer and Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83.