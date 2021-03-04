Image Source : @NADIKHILADI,@HDKFUNSCHOOL,@NUSHRATB_FC Ram Setu: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in Akshay Kumar's film?

In November last year, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced his next film Ram Setu. Without revealing any details about the story or star cast, the actor shared a poster that read 'myth or reality.' Now, the latest reports claim that actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be the leading ladies in the film. According to TOI, the two actresses have been roped in to play important parts. While Jacqueline has already worked with Akshay, this will be the first time Nushrratt will be sharing the screen space with Khiladi Kumar.

Announcing the film and sharing the posters on Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar had written, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt -- #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali."

In the posters, the actor was seen wearing a long hairdo and a grey shirt, cargo pants with a saffron scarf around his neck. He had an intense look and carried a shoulder bag, as he walked down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster was an image of Lord Ram.

Ram Setu is backed by Akshay Kumar's production house and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. Soon after the announcement, Akshay had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek permission to begin shooting in Ayodhya for the film. The Chief Minister appreciated the actor's efforts in making films with social messages.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films. He will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which he plays ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. He plays a RAW agent in Bell Bottom, and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj. He also has Bachchan Pandey that he is currently shooting with Jacqueline, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and Raksha Bandhan lined up.