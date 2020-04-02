Ram Gopal Varma reveals he's coronavirus positive after Kanika Kapoor, only to wish fans on April Fool's day

Lakhs of people have been affected by the novel coronavirus all around the globe that has started to spread its wings in India too. The toll of coronavirus positive cases in our country has crossed a toll of 1800 and one amongst those is Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. The 'Baby Doll' singer returned from London after which she attended few parties despite being affected by the virus. After her, it was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who on Wednesday took to his Twitter account to share the news that he has been found COVID-19 positive. Soon, people started posting comments on his tweet later which he made clear that it was an April Fools' joke which he cracked on April 1, 2020.

In his tweets, RGV wrote, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona." Later which he posted another tweet that read, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke it’s his fault and not mine." Have a look:

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Soon his feed started getting all the negative comments from Twitterati who bashed him for making a joke out of a pandemic situation. He then posted another tweet that read, "Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them."

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Here's how he got trolled for his immature attitude by Twitterati:

U r a chienese agent — Shantanu (@Shaantanu_rai) April 1, 2020

I am, now confused why i am following you in Twitter — VINAYKUMAR (@vkdevang1) April 1, 2020

Isko jail mein daloCOVID19Pandemic — Anurag Singh (@aannuuraag) April 1, 2020

U have definitely disappointed ☹️ many . Stay safe we need ur acts for next generation — Gowtham Kandepu (@gowthamk1) April 1, 2020

Try telling that to someone on a ventilator unable to breathe and fighting for their lives 😡

NOT FUNNY! — AAZ (@AazMedia) April 1, 2020

The problem is not about offence but about amusement. The joke is that the joke wasn't amusing enough. — ఒక పౌరుడు - A common citizen (@okaPourudu) April 1, 2020

Andari situation ila undandi mi joke ki 😏 pic.twitter.com/PYfbcTwbOR — sravanthi (@sravanthiudayku) April 1, 2020

Duck you — జనని జన్మ భూమిచ (@megafamily34) April 1, 2020

You're sick if you're joking. Your virus is called mentally unstable virus. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 1, 2020

The maker behind movies like Rangeela, Satya, Darna Mana Hai, and Sarkar a few days back tweeted about a song on coronavirus by him and wrote, "FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus Music by @sandykeys111, Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY."

FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS “కనిపించని పురుగు” inspired by #coronavirus Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??? https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta pic.twitter.com/af9ZRMkk9a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Coming back to Kanika Kapoor, her fourth test report which was conducted on March 31st also came positive but doctors revealed that her condition was stable. One of her close relatives, who do not wished to be named said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."