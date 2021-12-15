Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao showers love on Patralekhaa as they celebrate one month wedding anniversary

Bollywood's lovebirds Rajkummar Rao, who tied the knot with his ladylove Patralekhaa on November 15, is celebrating his one month wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the actor took to his social media and dropped awwdorable pictures with his wife. In Hindi, the actor wrote, "Mera yaar tum, mera pyaar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildaar tum @patralekhaa. It’s already been a month." Heads over heels in love with Patralekhaa, the actor also added a red heart emoji to the caption. After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.