Raghav Juyal says Shehnaaz Gill 'ladki bhayankar hai'; See her reaction as Salman Khan teases

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Juyal says Shehnaaz Gill 'ladki bhayankar hai'

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's dating rumours have become the talk of the town. While the duo hasn't confirmed or denied their relationship, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan keeps teasing them about their chemistry. After the trailer launch, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan again teased Raghav Juyal as he called Shehnaaz Gill 'bhayankar'. The cast of KBKJ appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently where Raghav complimented Shehnaaz for being multitalented.

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's video is going viral on the internet in which Kapil Sharma can be seen asking the star cast if Shehnaaz troubled them while shooting. While Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan denied it, host Kapil Sharma explained that the Punjabi actress talks a lot when she is in the mood. After the banter, Raghav quipped that Shehnaaz 'ladki bhayankar hai'.

As soon as he said it, Salman Khan teased him saying 'ye to bolega hi (He will obviously say this)." However, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a serious mood all the while. Check out the video-

Meanwhile, in an interview with DNA, Raghav Juyal answered if he is dating Shehnaaz Gill. The dancer-actor said, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don't reach me. I don't know whether they're true or false, and until I see and hear it myself)."

He added, "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here for my film, and I want people should remember me as an actor, dancer, host. Other than that, I have no time for anything else. These link-up rumours are baseless. I am working a double shift, and I have no time for anything else)." So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it."

On the other hand, Salman Khan has been asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on in life. At the Kapil Sharma Show, the superstar even schooled Sidnaaz fans who trolled the actress after her dating rumours surfaced. He stressed that the actress has to marry and have children someday so why do people keep talking about Sidnaaz? Salman further said that Sidharth Shukla is not here now and he would also want Shehnaaz to be happy and find someone who loves her. Khan asked everyone to stop reminding the actress of 'Sidnaaz'.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

DON'T MISS

Shehnaaz Gill makes heads turn in latest look for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions | PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s number when he called to offer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Latest Entertainment News