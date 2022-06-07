R Madhavan shares throwback pic with wife Sarita on marriage anniversary along with a romantic note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORMADDY R Madhavan with his wife Sarita in a picture

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita celebrated 23 years of their marriage recently. Maddy took to social media to share a loving picture with his wifey and wrote, "How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started... Happy anniversary wifey (sic)."

Madhavan wishes wife on their anniversary

In the image, Maddy is seen in a suit as he holds his wife close to him. The picture of the couple together is truly a gem of a throwback.

Sarita shares 'Then and Now' pic with Maddy

Sarita also took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt post on their anniversary, reminiscing the old days. She shared a 'Then' and 'Now' picture of Madhavan and herself on her social media handle. Sarita captioned her post, "23 yrs of togetherness ❤️❤️ Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love (sic)."

Maddy's next release is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Sarita also shared a news article that read Maddy has started promoting his maiden directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will release on July 1 worldwide in cinema halls.

Staged on a mammoth scale, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. The cast comprises international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Last month, Maddy and the cast were present at the Cannes Film festival for Rocketry's premiere. The screening of the film was greeted with a thunderous applause as it received a standing ovation from the full-house for 10 minutes.