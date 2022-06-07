Vikram Box Office: Kamal Haasan starrer action film is top choice in India and abroad in 1st weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKESH.KANAGARAJ Vikram movie was released on June 3

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Bollywood release Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Adivi Sesh's Major. The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame. Lokesh's previous action films have been hugely successful and he continues to impress with his latest outing Vikram.

Vikram overseas BO performance

As per a report in andhraboxoffice.com, Vikram crossed the Rs 100 crore in India in the first weekend itself. Its three-day collections domestically stand at over Rs 102 crore. Abroad too, the magic weaved by Kamal and the team is evident. In the opening weekend, Vikram raked in over Rs 13 crore in the US and over Rs 17 crore in UAE. Adding its collections in Australia and UK, the overseas box office figures stand at over Rs 22 crore.

Vikram collects over Rs 100 crore in India

In India, the majority of Vikram's box office collections came from the home market of Tamil Nadu. In the state, it earned Rs over Rs 62 crore, while the rest of India added another Rs 30 crore to its total. However, for the Hindi version, the response has been rather underwhelming. After the first weekend, its Hindi box office collections are just Rs 2 crore. In the Hindi belts, Samrat Prithviraj is the first choice of the fans. Major is also doing better in Hindi belts when compared with Vikram.

Vikram team reacts to box office success

The team Vikram has been receiving praise from all around. Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film's success, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, "I haven't been this emotional ever. The acceptance you've showed 'Vikram' and me has been so overwhelming. I don't know how I'm gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to Kamal Haasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all (sic)."

Kamal Haasan responded to Lokesh's tweet saying, "The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavours. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on (sic)."