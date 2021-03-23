Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITYZINTA Preity Zinta urges everyone to wear mask: Loss of common sense a reason you get COVID-19

Urging people to wear a face mask, and be responsible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Monday shared a public service message that had a quirky twist. The 'Kya Kehna' actor hopped on to Instagram to request all to wear a mask. She posted a message that highlighted the symptoms of COVID-19. It read, "If you have loss of sense of smell, or loss of sense of taste, these are symptoms of COVID-19." "Loss of common sense is not a symptom of COVID-19, it is the reason you got the disease," read the public service message.

It further read:" Wear a Mask. Please." The 'Salaam Namaste' actor noted in the caption, " (with two folded hands emoticons) #WEARyourMASK #beresponsible #ting." Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 35 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

By reading the quirky message at the end of the announcement, Zinta's 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star Hrithik Roshan couldn't stop himself from laughing and wrote " Hahahahaha" in the comments section. Scores of fans also chimed and wrote multiple laughing with teary eyes emoticons in response to the quirky post.

The 'Mission Kashmir' star is quite an active media user and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Zinta treated fans with a sneak peek of her workout session as her gym mate Katrina Kaif turned a photographer for the 'Dil Se' star.

Not only this but recently the actress became a topic of discussion on social when a video of hers with Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza went viral. Sharing the same, she wrote on Instagram, "is is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming Love u both."

On the work front, her last screen appearance was in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.

-With ANI inputs