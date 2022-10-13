Pregnant Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black during dinner outing, Neetu Kapoor joins them | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor snapped after dinner

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting to be parents soon. The Bollywood couple announced their pregnancy in June earlier this year after tying the knot on April 14. On Wednesday evening, the lovely couple stepped out in Mumbai for dinner with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor joining them. Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in black and set major couple goals. With Neetu joining them, it looked like a family outing for the trio. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Alia and Ranbir welcoming their baby.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in black

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently featured in the Bollywood film Brahmastra- Part 1. It has been a box office success and fans loved their chemistry in it. On Wednesday evening, they stepped out for a dinner outing and twinned in black. Ranbir looked handsome in a black oversized shirt which he paired with black trousers and white sneakers. His stubble look has been much-admired by the fans. Alia looked pretty in a black dress and flaunted her baby bump. The couple was all smiles as they stepped out of the diner.

Alia Bhatt launches maternity fashion line

Alia Bhatt will be launching her maternity wear collection on October 14. The clothing line arrives two years after she launched a start-up venture in the kids wear category called Ed-a-mamma. The actress said expecting mothers can feel a bit stressful at times if they are unable to find the right clothes to wear. “It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said while announcing the new collection.

“Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” she added.

