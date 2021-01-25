Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Padmaavat turns 3: Deepika Padukone gets teary-eyed, shares unseen BTS video

Actress Deepika Padukone 2018 mega-blockbuster Padmaavat completed its 3 years. On Monday she shared a video in Rani Padmaavati avatar on the third anniversary of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a behind the scene video from the movie. She can be seen getting teary-eyed in the video. Deepika captioned the video, "3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime..."

The video assorts scenes of Deepika in the film as she talks about how grateful she is to have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali thrice. The actress-director duo have worked together in films "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" (2013) and "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) apart from "Padmaavat".

She shared the same post on Twitter, and fans recalled some of the film's iconic scenes.

One tweeted: "I still remember when the reviews came out from critics to the public, the Jauhar scene was always mentioned as having had an impact on them. The one scene stayed with them after walking out of the cinema. It's so memorable."

Another wrote: "congrats!!! lovely movie, great actors and gorgeous set designs...overall its an awesome movie!"

Another commented: "you looked like a real queen, everyone in the theatres was mesmerized by your beauty rani sahiba."

Padmaavat also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

- with IANS inputs