Nushrratt Bharuccha pens heartfelt note, says 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Khilauna has been special, satisfying journey'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on Monday evening took to social media to call her latest outing, the "Khilauna" segment of the recently-released OTT anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans", a special and satisfying journey. Nushrratt plays a domestic help in the segment directed by Raj Mehta, which co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and child star Inayat Verma.

"Ajeeb Daastaans' Khilauna has been such a special and satisfying journey for me. A big big thank you to everyone who's watched it. I am filled with gratitude towards the response I have been receiving for portraying Meenal's character," Nushrratt tweeted.

"I must really thank my director @raj_a_mehta for thinking of casting me in this role & showing faith and belief in me. Raj, I've had a blast with you on set every single day. @dharmatic_ has pushed the envelope yet again, and this time with these dark stories. It's incredible that such talented bunch of writers and directors got a chance to put such amazing stories out there," she said.

Addressing writer Sumit Saxena and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, she added: "And that brings me to the writer of the film- #SumitSaxena whose wacked brain churns unbelievable stories. Keep at it my friend, I am looking forward to doing more stuff with you. @CastingChhabra, I have known you for such a long time now and I'm so glad that Khilauna is a part of our journey together. This will truly be the one to be remembered forever."

Addressing his co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and child actor Inayat Verma, she wrote: "@nowitsabhi you've been such a blessing in this journey. If it wasn't for you, I don't know who would I have shared my thoughts with, read lines to over and over again and improvised with to add those nuances. Can't thank you enough for being such a strong pillar. #InayatVerma, my darling little child, I love you so so much. I cannot wait to meet you and work with you again. You have absolutely opened my eyes to so many more possibilities. You are a Rockstar of a talent. Bless you my cutie! @NetflixIndia."

Ajeeb Daastaans has four segments, with the other stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The anthology also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota oy Chowdhary. Each story will take the viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred. Reportedly, Karan Johar's produced anthology was titled 'The Other' initially. Later, it was renamed 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

-with IANS inputs