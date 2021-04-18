Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals no one trusts her kitchen skills at home

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a domestic help in the OTT anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans". However, the Bollywood actress confesses when it comes to kitchen skills in real life, no one at home really trusts her!

"In my house there is a saying that if you tell Nushrratt to even microwave food, she would probably burn that, too! They don't trust me with my kitchen or house skills at all," the actress laughs, while opening up on the subject with IANS.

However, she did hone her skills at household chores for her role. "For the film, I actually did all that at home -- doing pocha (mopping) and everything," she says.

The segment featuring Nushrratt is titled "Khilauna", and it co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and child star Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. "Khilauna" is directed by Raj Mehta.

"Ajeeb Daastaans" has four segments, with the other stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The anthology also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhary.