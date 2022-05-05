Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls slamming her for endorsing a condom, shares her worst comments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari, which marks the actress' 2nd solo lead, post 'Chhorii'. On Thursday, the actress took to her social media, hitting back at the trolls who slammed her for endorsing the use of condoms in the latest posters of the film.

The actress took to her social media, sharing a video of hers issuing a 'Janhit Mein Jaari' - of all the distasteful comments by trolls. In the caption, she shares, "#JanhitMeinJaari". She said that while actors mostly share their best comments on social media, she would like to share the worst comments she received on her post.

Janhit Mein Jaari, the social comedy directed by Jai Basantu Singh also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi. The movie is written by Raaj Shandilyaa of DreamGirl fame.

Nushrratt, known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chhalaang, will play a very "different character" in Janhit Mein Jaari. The film has been shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and other locations.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and in the horror film Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia. A sequel to Chhorii has also been announced by the makers after it received a good response from the viewers on Amazon Prime Video.