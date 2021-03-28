Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS/PRIYANKACHOPRA Nick Jonas' adorable selfie with wife Priyanka Chopra catches fans attention

Singer Nick Jonas took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with wife actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the sunkissed picture, Priyanka looks absolutely radiant in a sweater while Nick teamed up a sweatshirt with a cap. He wrote: "My" with a heart emoji. The picture caught the attention of the actress who took to the comments section and wrote, "My heart emojis."

Both Priyanka and Nick often treat their fans with their pictures. A few weeks back, Priyanka also took to social media to promote Nick's new album "Spaceman". The album is Nick's first solo release since 2016.

Have a look at their posts here:

Priyanka recently announced the opening of he rnew restaurant in the New Yor City names 'Sona.' Sharing glimpses of various cusines, she wrote on Instagram, "TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!

We’re opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime. We can’t wait to serve you! Link in Bio for all the details. Yes team!! We did it!"

The couple also announced the Oscar nominations on March 15. Priyanka's film "The White Tiger" was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions.

-With IANS inputs