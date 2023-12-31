New Year 2024: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here's how Bollywood celebs bid adieu to 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebs bid adieu to 2023

Bollywood celebrities jetted off to exotic locations to celebrate New Year 2024. From Kareena Kapoor Khan in Switzerland to Mira Rajput in Bhutan, a section of celebs have shared their vacation photos already. While others dropped their 2023 wrap-up videos on social media.

On Sunday, December 31, Deepika Padukone took to her Gram to share a glimpse of her achievements in 2023. The video reminded her fans of her Academy Awards participation, her viral Just Like A Wow video, her collaboration with luxury brands, the launching of her skincare brand, her blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan, her upcoming film Fighter, and much more.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "2023 in a nutshell…"

Watch here:

Singham star Ajay Devgn shared a string of some unseen photos of him with his kids and wife Kajol. He captioned, "Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year."

See here:

Mira Rajput is on vacation with her husband Shahid Kapoor. Sharing a few photos from the mesmerising Bhutan, she wrote, "Taking off to 2024. Better & Brighter, Be - yourself, real & happy! So while we leave behind the baggage that slows us down, let’s never forget to check-in the one package we should load in kilos.. fun! Have fun guys. Life is too short to be serious."

Alia Bhatt also shared a wrap-up video wherein she compiled the best moments from 2023. From her collaboration with Gucci to her debut at Met Gala, the video has it all. She wrote, "2 0 2 3."

Watch here:

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, is enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with Natasha Poonawalla, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

See the photo here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena Kapoor with Natasha Poonawalla

Sanjay Dutt is all set to ring into 2024 with his family including his wife Maanayata Dutt, daughter Trishala Dutt, Shahraan, and Iqra in Dubai.



Check the photo here:

Image Source : TWITTERSanjay Dutt with his family in Dubai

