Neeyat FRIST Reviews: Anil Kapoor, fans praise Vidya Balan, say 'witnessed cinematic brilliance'

Neeyat FRIST Reviews: Vidya Balan is all set to return to the theatres with Neeyat on July 07, 2023. It is a suspense-thriller in which she plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where everyone has a secret. Before its first show, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah to Vidya Malvade have showered love on the film and its lead actress. The Neeyat screening was held in Mumbai. The star cast of the movie and several others from the film industry was present there.

Anil Kapoor gave a 'standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!' Taking to his Instagram, Anil shared a poster of the movie and wrote, "Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of #Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it! @balandvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen."

He added, "A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment.” He went on to tag several members of the massive “talented cast” like Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Prajankta Koli, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora and others, and added, “You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression."

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Enjoy the guessing game. I only got a little part of it right. #NEEYAT in theatres on 7th July." Along with this, he tagged the entire Neeyat team.

Vidya Malvade shared a picture of herself from the screening of the film and said, "My lovely Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli are a part of this thrilling…surreal looking film…Go watch peeps in a theatre near you." Tagging Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and the producers, she called them "amazing".

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'. It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya Balan plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit family and friends, where everyone is caught up in their own web of secrets. The setting is the stunningly magnificent highlands of Scotland. In this classic whodunnit, investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) must unearth the hidden motivations and riddles after Ashish Kapoor is found dead at his own party.

