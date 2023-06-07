Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya planning to marry soon? Reacts when asked to drop actor's surname

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYA Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya have been in the headlines for some time now due to their strained relationship. While the actor is going through a difficult time following a tumultuous divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, he remains focused on his work. Amid feud, Aaliya had shared a happy picture of herself with a friend and wrote, "Don’t I have the right to be happy?" Following this, she was slammed by a section of society for not changing her surname. Aaliya was quick to react to the same.

A social media user asked Aaliya to drop actor’s surname. "Surname change karlijye aap (You should change surname)". To this, Aaliya wrote, “bohot jaldi (very soon)". Her reply made many wonder if she is planning to tie the know with the mystery man.

On May 06, taking to Instagram, Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a picture of her posing with a cup of coffee in her hand. Dressed in black and red dress, she posed alongside a man whose identity is yet to be revealed. She wrote "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. They have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. Earlier, Aaliya had accused the actor of abandoning their children. On the other hand, Nawaz had claimed Aaliya had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education.

Reacting to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah, Nawaz said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)" He also added, "Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

