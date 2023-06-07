Divya Agarwal breaks silence on her breakup with Varun Sood, says 'had so many complex emotions...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA AGARWAL Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar; Divya and Varun Sood

Bigg Boss OTT winner and TV star Divya Agarwal recently made headlines after her relationship with Varun Sood ended. After dating each for a while, the duo parted ways on a bitter note. While the reason remained unknown, in a recent interview, Divya claimed she had a 'confusion' and revealed that their ‘abrupt’ breakup was because of her. Recently, Divya appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast with her husband-to-be Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple spoke about their bond and much-talked about breakup.

Divya said, "With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt."

"This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side. Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head," the actress added.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood dated each other in the past but announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer together. ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal & her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar make FIRST public appearance post their engagement | WATCH

Speaking about going through a tough time after her break up with Varun, Divya revealed, "What I went through, whoever would have been with me would have lost it. Everything was public, the relationship and the breakup. And when he came, the situation became worse. During the relationship, everything was all happy on social media, but inside I was not happy. On the other hand, with Apurva I hardly put any pictures with him but I am very happy. We have never argued. Even his family never questioned or judged me. They would always support me saying, ‘Don’t pay attention to the media, you two stay together’. Apurva knows my heart so well."

Meanwhile, Divya is engaged to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar, who proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday in December 2022.

